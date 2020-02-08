Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was criticized on Twitter after she said that the “ethos” of the G.I. Bill that gives military personnel the option to go to college for free should be applied to everyone.

“Imagine what it would do for our country and those who live here if we were to take the ethos behind the original G.I. Bill and apply it to everybody—canceling all student debt and making public colleges, universities, and vocational schools tuition-free.” 💪🏽 https://t.co/P6LNRv6h9w — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 7, 2020

“Imagine what it would do for our country and those who live here if we were to take the ethos behind the original G.I. Bill and apply it to everybody—canceling all student debt and making public colleges, universities, and vocational schools tuition-free,” the Minnesota Democrat tweeted Thursday.

Omar’s tweet came along with an AlterNet piece from Marine veteran Will Fischer, titled “A veteran explains why we need a new version of the G.I. Bill — for everyone.”

Critics on social media immediately pointed out the costs of a “free” education provided by the government, especially pointing out that veterans had to serve their country oftentimes in war to receive that education.

I'm a recipient of the GI Bill. The GI Bill was earned by agreeing to serve my country for six years and to put my life at risk as an infantryman in Afghanistan. It wasn't something just given to me with nothing expected in return. Don't cheapen our sacrifice w/ this comparison. pic.twitter.com/4CNspm8gXt — Chris Manning (@Manning4USCong) February 7, 2020

The “ethos” meaning the whole concept of signing a blank check payable to the United States govt for up to & including your life should it be called of you and in exchange said govt upholds their end of the contract with benefits EARNED like the GI Bill…that “ethos”??? — Dennis Davis (@TheDennisDavis) February 7, 2020

Another user said Omar’s proposal would “probably triple the debt” or raise “taxes on the middle class significantly.”

Probably triple the debt unless you’re willing to admit this will increase taxes on the middle class significantly. — Chris (@ctuff2005) February 7, 2020

The author of the piece Omar tweeted out seemed to have no problem with wiping out $1.5 trillion in student loan debt and promising everyone a subsidized higher education.

“The results would be astounding,” Fischer wrote. “For starters, in a report from 2018, the Levy Institute found that student debt cancellation would result in boosting real GDP by an average of $86 billion to $108 billion per year, lowering unemployment, and increasing home-buying potential.”

He then went on to endorse proposals by Omar, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and other far-left legislators looking to make college tuition-free.

“Representatives Ilhan Omar (D-MI), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) have introduced legislation to cancel all student debt and to make public colleges, universities, and vocational schools tuition-free. These pieces of legislation just make sense — for our society and for our economy — and I strongly support them,” he continued.