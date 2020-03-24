Teachers in Noblesville, Indiana, surprised their students in a unique way recently after campuses closed due to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Following a week of e-learning due to coronavirus, teachers and staff at North Elementary School decided to host a special parade for the kids they missed so much, according to WISHTV.

With just 24 hours notice, they organized the event and decorated their cars with brightly colored signs to show the children how much they love them.

On Twitter on Sunday, 2nd-grade teacher Stephanie Etchison shared photos of her own vehicle and the notes written on it, which said things like, “You are Amazing Kids”:

@Northelem2 STARS⭐️!! We CAN NOT WAIT to see your faces today! You have no idea how BIG we love you!!! Wave big! 👋🏼 @NobSchools pic.twitter.com/iIubVPdGQw — Stephanie Etchison (@stephetch_2nd) March 22, 2020

Despite the rainy weather, Officers with the Noblesville Police Department escorted the teachers and staff through their students’ neighborhoods while they stood outside their homes and waved as the cars passed by.

“It maybe [sic] a Sunday and all the kids are at home, but leave it to our teachers to make sure we are learning how to make the best of a situation and that little acts of kindness can go a long way,” a post on the department’s Facebook page read.

North Elementary School Principal Rob Lugo said even a few of the school’s maintenance team members joined in the parade.

“Pretty much the whole staff wanted to come out and support our kids being locked in and just letting them know that we are thinking about them and we want the best for them,” he commented.

Following the event, student Olivia Coleman said it made her feel good to see her beloved teacher, even if it was from a distance.

“I miss my teacher and I can’t wait to see her again. And then I just saw her so now I’m super happy,” she told reporters.

Monday, one Twitter user shared video footage of the parade coming through her neighborhood and praised teachers and staff for their efforts:

“I hope that it lifts their spirits,” teacher Stacy Scott-Stewart commented.

“I know it has been tremendous for us just knowing that we had this to look forward to in the next 24 hours was amazing,” she concluded.