A Louisiana family is suing the Jefferson Parish school system after their son, a fourth grader, was suspended six days over a BB gun that was spotted by a teacher during virtual class.

Breitbart News reported the suspension on September 24, 2020, noting that the fourth grader, Ka’Mauri Harrison, indicated he reached down and moved the BB gun off the floor in order to keep his younger brother from tripping over it.

NOLA.com reported that the BB gun was “unloaded,” but the teacher reported it after Harrison put it “next to his chair” upon moving it.

Harrison’s family was considering legal action against the school system at the time of Breitbart’s report. NOLA.com now reports that Harrison’s family filed suit Friday, October 2, 2020, “seeking damages and an order that the School Board conduct a hearing about the decisions of the administrator who disciplined Ka’Mauri and let the boy make up any work he missed during his six-day suspension.”

The suit names the Jefferson Parrish School Board, ” Superintendent James Gray, Woodmere Elementary Principal Cecily White, school system hearing officer Terri Joia, and school system attorney Patricia Adams” as defendants. The suit claims the school system “[failed] to provide the family with a copy of policies for online school before the academic year started” and alleges the school system violated Harrison’s due process rights.

Harrison’s parents are supported by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, the National Rifle Association (NRA), and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), among others.

