A high school principal in South Carolina took a part-time job at Walmart so he could donate his paychecks to students in need.

Henry Darby is the principal at North Charleston High School, and everyone in the community considers him their guardian angel, according to ABC 11.

“A couple of years ago, I had two students, who were females, sleeping under the bridge,” he recalled.

“There was another situation where a former student of mine and her daughter were sleeping in their car, and another situation where a former student needed funds for her water and light bills,” Darby added.

He quickly took action and began working as a stocker at Walmart three nights a week from 10:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m.

“I was taught if your hands find something to do, do it. So I came to myself and said, ‘Perhaps I need another job in terms of part-time,'” Darby noted.

Although he initially tried to hide from everyone, including his manager, that he was working two jobs, news quickly spread.

“I didn’t expect the attention. I simply wanted to work for Walmart without fanfare and to use those resources for my students,” he noted, adding, “It leaked out and this is beyond my greatest imagination.” During a recent interview with the Today Show, Darby called himself an optimist and a determinist. “I know that it’s going to get better. I know that these times will not always be with us. I know that my students will not always be in poverty. I know that because that’s what we are. America makes it better for everybody,” he stated.

To recognize all that he has done for his beloved students, Walmart surprised him with a check for $50,000 on Friday:

