L.A. Allows Children in Schools for Filming — but Not for Class

A school in Los Angeles was spotted on Wednesday allowing children onto campus despite ongoing coronavirus closures. The reason: they were there to film a television show, not to attend classes.

The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) continues to keep schools closed, thanks in large part to opposition by teachers’ unions to re-opening — much to the frustration of local parents.

However, health guidelines permit filming at schools.

Local CBS affiliate KCAL-9 reported (original emphasis):

When a parent walked by Kester Avenue Elementary School Wednesday morning, she was shocked to see kids on campus despite the Los Angeles Unified School District keeping schools closed for instruction during the pandemic. “Apparently, LAUSD is allowing dozens of kids on campus to work and do a shoot for Apple TV but they say it’s unsafe to have kids on campus to learn,” said Jenny Hontz. “What on Earth? This is completely insane!” …