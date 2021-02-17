White House Backtracks on Student Loan Debt Relief Within 24 Hours

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reversed President Joe Biden’s claim that he does not support a federal bailout for student loan debt during a press conference Wednesday.

President Joe Biden said Tuesday night at a CNN town hall that he would not support bailing out graduates with $50,000 loan forgiveness unless the legislation is narrowly tailored.

From the Biden town hall on CNN last night, this questioner asked about canceling $50,000 worth of student debt: “What will you do to make that happen?”

“I will not make that happen.” pic.twitter.com/Y7auUT2YQZ — The Recount (@therecount) February 17, 2021

But within twenty-four hours the White House has corrected course, saying the Administration is indeed weighing options to forgive up to $50,000 in student debt.

On student loan debt, @PressSec says POTUS has told Democratic Senators that he will ask the justice department to conduct a review on how student debt relief should be targeted. — Kellan Howell (@kellanhowell) February 17, 2021

Pressed on the reversal, Psaki said, “He was reiterating his previous stated position, which is that he doesn’t favor $50,000 in student loan relief without limitations,” additionally noting that Biden “will ask them [the Department of Justice] to conduct a legal review of his authority to act on executive action in conjunction with a policy review from his Domestic Policy Council on how executive action debt relief, if any, should be targeted.”

STUDENT DEBT: Jen Psaki says President Biden "doesn't favor $50,000 in student loan relief without limitation." https://t.co/dTpOeennP5 pic.twitter.com/o0LxxJ9Sf3 — Forbes (@Forbes) February 17, 2021

The Justice Department has yet to assemble a team to review the unprecedented proposal because the Administration is only a month old. The bipartisan nonprofit Committee for a Responsible Budget claims that President Biden’s loan forgiveness program will ultimately do more harm than good.

“In the meantime, if Congress moves forward and sends him a package that provides him [Biden] $10,000 in school debt relief, he’d be eager to sign that,” Psaki noted.