Two sisters in Jackson, Missouri, got a big surprise at school on Friday when their father showed up in his military uniform fresh off a deployment to Kuwait.

Sisters Kinsley and Ella Lathum took pictures with their classmates to welcome home their dad after school, but little did they know he was going to be part of the day’s lesson plan.

Carl Lathum, their father, spent nine months deployed in Kuwait as a military police officer.

“I’ve been in the military for 11 years,” Carl Lathum told KFVS.

Lathum has also served in far away places like Qatar and Cuba. He is now home in Missouri for a while.

“It’s good to come home and to surprise them and see the look on their faces, even though I’m pretty sure they’re more shocked and surprised than anything,” Carl Lathum said.

Kinsley’s kindergarten teacher helped organize the special moment, having the entire class write “welcome home” letters before coloring them in.

Mother Jennifer Lathum said it would be a big help to have her husband around again.

“The girls love their daddy; they’ll be very thankful to have him home all the time,” Jennifer Lathum said.

Now that the family is reunited, they plan on taking a trip to the St. Louis Zoo and spending more time together.