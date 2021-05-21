Report: Former Teacher’s Aide Charged with Raping 12-Year-Old Student

A 33-year-old former teacher’s aide in Ohio has been accused of having sex with a 12-year-old middle school student during a two-week period.

“Mandy Davis, who worked at Teays Valley West Middle School, had a sexual relationship with the student between April 26 and May 11 in her Bloomfield, Ohio home, according to the criminal complaint, which was obtained by DailyMail.com,” the outlet reported Thursday.