Catholic President Joe Biden will skip Notre Dame’s commencement ceremony after 4,300 “members of the Notre Dame community” signed a petition opposing an invitation due to Biden’s radical abortion policies.

Fox News reported the event conflicted with the White House’s schedule. However, Biden is apparently spending the weekend at Camp David avoiding recent tradition as former President George W. Bush, President Barack Obama, and Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the ceremony.

The petition to Notre Dame President Fr. John Jenkins not to invite Biden, the second Roman Catholic president, over his stance on abortion says as follows:

He rejects Church teachings on abortion, marriage, sex and gender and is hostile to religious liberty. He embraces the most pro-abortion and anti-religious liberty public policy program in history. The case against honoring him is immeasurably stronger than it was against honoring President Obama.

In brief, to begin with abortion, Biden’s actions already taken and those promised will result in the killing of countless innocent unborn both here and abroad through federal funding of abortions and abortion organizations.

While Notre Dame has had more presidents serve as commencement speakers than any university other than the military academies, we have not always hosted a president in his first year in office — or at all.

Presidents John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, Bill Clinton, and Donald Trump did not speak at Notre Dame’s commencement. It is unknown if Vice President Kamala Harris was invited.