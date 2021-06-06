A psychiatrist based in New York City reportedly told a group at the Yale School of Medicine she fantasized about “unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way.”

The New York Post reported:

Dr. Aruna Khilanani spewed the race-hating virtual remarks — in which she also said she’d walk away from the shooting “with a bounce in my step” and that white people “make my blood boil” and “are out of their minds and have been for a long time” — at the Ivy League institution’s Child Study Center on April 6. Audio of the talk was posted on the substack online platform of former New York Times opinion writer and editor Bari Weiss on Friday, along with an interview of Khilanani conducted by writer and podcaster Katie Herzog.

Khilanani reportedly opened her talk by telling listeners, “I’m gonna say a lot of things, and it will probably provoke a lot of responses, and I want you to just maybe observe them in yourself.”

“Nothing makes me angrier than a white person who tells me not to be angry, because they have not seen real anger yet,” she said before noting how she “systematically” cut off many of her white friends about five years ago.

“I stopped watching the news,” Khilanani explained, adding, “Once I started, I couldn’t stop. It was also a public service.”

“I had fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way, burying their body and wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless with a bounce in my step. Like I did the world a f–king favor,” she stated.

The psychiatrist claimed Yale said footage of her talk would be released to the public on Monday, however, it was reportedly released internally and only available to those with a school ID.

According to the Post, Khilanani used what appeared to be her TikTok profile to advocate for the video to be made public.

“How did we get to a place where a psychiatrist delivering Grand Rounds at Yale School of Medicine can give a talk called ‘The Psychopathic Problem of the White Mind?'” Weiss wrote in a social media post on Friday:

“The racism expressed by Dr. Aruna Khilanani in a Grand Rounds at Yale, just released by @bariweiss & @kittypurrzog, is deeply worrisome & counter-productive,” Nicholas A. Christakis, the Sterling Professor of Social and Natural Science at Yale, said in a tweet:

“Of course, as an invitee, she is free to speak on campus. But her views must be soundly rejected,” he concluded.