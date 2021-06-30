Ohio lawmakers passed a bill Monday banning public schools and universities from mandating students and employees get vaccinated against the Chinese coronavirus, as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved any vaccines for regular use.

House Bill 244 prohibits public schools, colleges, and universities in Ohio from requiring “an individual to receive a vaccine for which the United States Food and Drug Administration has not granted full approval.”

While the FDA has granted emergency use authorization for the three coronavirus vaccines, the vaccines have not received full FDA approval.

The legislation also states that public schools, colleges, and universities cannot “discriminate against an individual who has not received a vaccine” by mandating they “engage in or refrain from engaging in activities or precautions that differ from the activities or precautions of an individual who has received such a vaccine.”

The bill passed in both the Ohio House and Senate on Monday, with a House vote of 62-34, and a Senate vote of 25-8. The bill passed on party lines in both chambers.

State Rep. Brian Lampton (R) and Rep. Andrea White (R) co-sponsored the legislation.

With the bill successfully clearing the Ohio legislature, it will now head to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R)’s desk.

DeWine has not announced his decision on signing the bill, according to a report by Fox 19.

The legislation prohibiting vaccine mandates arrives on DeWine’s desk amid the Cincinnati Public Schools’ Board of Education mulling a proposal requiring coronavirus vaccines for all district employees and co-located partners.

