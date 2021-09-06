A football team in Pennsylvania held a moment of silence before a recent game to honor the servicemembers who died in Afghanistan.
“Before Friday’s game against Beth-Center, 13 players from California Area High School took the field carrying American flags to honor the 13 military members who were killed in an attack at Kabul’s airport,” KDKA reported Saturday.
A photo of the scene showed the players holding the flags with their helmets laid on the ground:
PAYING TRIBUTE: Prior to Friday night's football game, players from California Area High School honored the 13 fallen…
Facebook user Michelle Volosin Rollins posted video footage of the football team running onto the field as the crowd cheered.
“Ladies and gentlemen, at this time please direct your attention to center field. Members of the Trojan Football Team are honoring the 13 servicemen and women killed in action last week during America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan,” the announcer said:
🇺🇸 Friday night lights and our guys honoring those who gave it all.
