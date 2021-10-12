‘Teacher of the Year’ Kahseim Outlaw Could Be Fired for Refusing Vaccine

A former physical education teacher of the year may lose his job due to his decision to not be vaccinated against the coronavirus or be tested, according to News Nation Now.

“Currently, I am on unpaid leave from my school,” Kahseim Outlaw, who teaches at Lyman Hall High School in Wallingford, Connecticut, said Monday during an interview on the Donlon Report.

Gov. Ned Lamont (D) recently issued an executive order requiring school staff members to receive the vaccine or be tested.

However, Outlaw argued taking the shot should be a personal choice and has therefore chosen not to receive it.

“I’m a personal advocate, a big advocate, for personal health and the choices that we make with our medicine and with our medical procedures and therefore I believe it’s my own choice on how to maintain that and how to manage it,” he explained:

Kahseim Outlaw was awarded Lyman Hall High School’s 2020 teacher of the year — but now he can't teach in a classroom due to a vax mandate. Outlaw joins TDR to explains why he’s on unpaid leave for not adhering to his district’s COVID-19 vaccination policy. pic.twitter.com/j4zlrF7hed — The Donlon Report (@TheDonlonReport) October 11, 2021

Outlaw also noted he is not opposed to the vaccine.

In regard to testing, he said, “Going to test for something that I may or may not have on a consistent basis is deemed for me, on a personal level, an unnecessary medical procedure.”

Outlaw said he was diagnosed with the coronavirus last year and believes he could have antibodies but has not taken a test.

“I have a lot of faith and belief in my own body and my natural immune response to take care of myself and heal from whatever infectious disease that might come next,” he continued.

Now, he is waiting for the school board’s decision regarding his job.

“Until then, I’ll be working on a game plan to try to, you know, put food on the table, keep a smile on my face and stay healthy,” Outlaw stated.

Gov. Lamont recently held a press conference during which he referred to state workers who might seek a religious exemption from the coronavirus vaccine mandate as “Mother Teresas.”

When asked about the standards to be used for state employees to qualify for religious exemptions from the mandate, Lamont stated:

“Let’s see if people try and exploit it or are these really deeply held faith reasons they put forward … First of all, it would be the numbers,” Lamont commented.

“Is this something that is being exploited or is this a very small group of Mother Teresas who come forward and feel deeply? I really want people vaccinated,” he concluded.