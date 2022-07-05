The University of Nebraska at Lincoln is set to host multiple drag shows, with the proceeds going to fund student involvement at a conference centered around “queer activism.”

The University of Nebraska at Lincoln’s LGBTQA+ Center hosts three drag shows every year, including a “mini drag show,” along with shows in the fall and the spring. The site explains that proceeds from the fall and spring drag shows will be used to fund student travel to the Midwest Bisexual, Lesbian, Gay, Transgender, Asexual College Conference, which is described as “the largest queer leadership conference in the country.” Pictures from the center’s website indicate that the university has been hosting drag shows since at least 2014.

The conference is hosted by the Midwest Institute for Sexuality and Gender Diversity, an organization that intends to create “an educational climate that centers the needs and experiences of systemically disadvantaged students and affirms and encourages sexuality and gender diversity.”

The conference, which will take place in Ohio in October, is titled “Limitless: Queer Activism of the Future.” The conference will focus on a variety of topics, including “Activism & Protest as Tools for Justice,” “Designing a Queer Future through Media,” and “Doing the Work in Rural and Small Communities.”

In addition to using drag shows to fundraise for “queer activism,” the University of Nebraska at Lincoln’s LGBTQA+ Center also specifically encourages both students and alumni to perform in one of the drag shows, in order to highlight the “talent and diversity” of the campus. The center, which has seven staff members, aims to cultivate a campus environment that “recognizes intersectional understandings of gender and sexuality” and works to “provide intersectional education, resources, outreach, and advocacy.”

The University of Nebraska at Lincoln’s LGBTQA+ Center did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com