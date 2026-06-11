WATCH — ‘I Got a Mom!’: Florida Teacher Adopts 11-Year-Old Former Student

A former substitute teacher in Ormond Beach, Florida, has adopted a little boy who used to be one of her students, and his joy is undeniable.

While Jackie Coombe was teaching at Pathways Elementary School a few years ago, she met 11-year-old Jaden and knew he was one special kid, WESH reported Wednesday.

She recalled noticing his happy face and said, “I ended up teaching in that classroom for the rest of the year, and we grew a lot and learned a lot from each other,” noting he was in foster care and unavailable for adoption until 2025.

However, Coombe was determined to give Jaden a home. Therefore, she completed all the paperwork and spent lots of time with Jaden until the day came when Judge Joan Anthony made the adoption final.

Video footage showed Coombe with her father, oldest son, and Jaden with the judge who encouraged the child to continue working hard in school.

The little boy expressed his feelings over becoming part of the Coombe family by stating, “I got a mom!”

Another teacher in Arkansas recently adopted a seven-year-old student who had lived in four foster homes, and the teacher, Lexi McClelland, said, “The only thing I can do is give all the credit to God, because He was with me throughout,” according to Breitbart News.

“If our story encourages even one family to consider adopting an older child, it would mean everything,” she wrote in a social media post.

When mothers and fathers adopt children, that decision comes with invaluable rewards including fulfillment, love, and the joy of parenthood, per the All for Kids website.

“While the adoption process may be challenging, the outcome is worth it. Whether it’s welcoming your first child or expanding your family, joy knows no bounds. Each day as a parent becomes brighter, and the future brims with promise with the addition of a child,” the site read.