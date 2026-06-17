Lesbian Colorado Teacher Fired After Allegedly Pressuring Same Sex Students to Kiss in Classroom Skits

Denver Public Schools unanimously voted to fire a Colorado teacher who allegedly pressured same sex students to kiss during skits.

The teacher in question, 50-year-old Jennifer Honka — who also taught French Language and Culture at Northeast Early College — has been accused by students of being pressured to kiss during skits in her class. An independent review found that the students who were pressured to kiss during skits were “always the same sex,” according to CBS News.

CBS Colorado obtained court documents in the case, which also revealed that Honka shared details of her personal life — including her sexual orientation and status as a lesbian, using a sperm donor, and her “suicidal ideation.”

She appealed her termination, triggering a review which ultimately sealed her fate.

CBS News included a quote from a student witness who told a chemistry teacher at the school about the skits in April 2024.

“The student was very uncomfortable and did not know what to do,” the documents stated. “She went ahead and kissed another student at (Honka)’s direction. The student then shared a digital meme with (the chemistry teacher) that included a picture of (Honka) and the caption ‘she makes girls kiss.’ The meme had circulated among the students.”

CBS News reported:

One student interviewed directly in the independent review also testified that Honka always selected girls to act in the skits. Despite a nearly 50/50 split among boys and girls in the class, the student “could not recall Honka choosing a boy actor.” This student refused to participate and testified that she received a zero score for a grade on this assignment. Another student said she walked out of the class.

An English teacher at the school also said other students approached her about the uncomfortable skits as well. According to the report, “The student told (the English teacher) that she had been asked to kiss three other girls in one of (Honka)’s skits.”

The independent review also found that Honka tried to force students to participate by pushing the classroom rule that “the answer is always ‘yes.'” Honka also used the skits to grade students.

Honka claims she gave students an alternative to kissing, such fist bumps or pretend kisses. Nevertheless, she was fired and alleged her status as a victim, reportedly telling investigators that she was being discriminated against because of her sexual orientation.

She has been teaching for over two decades.