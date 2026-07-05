Radical leftist Bill Ayers and a Princeton University professor led an event on Friday, the eve of America’s 250th birthday, called “250 Years of Resistance” in Democrat-run Chicago, Illinois.

Ayers is the former leader of the Weather Underground, an anti-American domestic terrorist group that Breitbart News reported has ties to former President Barack Obama.

Ayers told an audience during the event at the National Public Housing Museum that the Declaration of Independence is a “mixed and contradictory document” and recalled the 200th anniversary in 1976 when his group printed a poster for the event that read, “200 Years Is Enough.”

“Now it’s 250 years and I feel similarly. I feel like there’s nothing more appropriate than having a conversation tonight about 250 years of resistance,” he added, according to a clip from Manhattan Institute investigative analyst Stu Smith:

According to Breitbart News, Ayers’ group, the Weather Underground, took credit for 25 bombings, including one at the U.S. Capitol building and an attempted bombing at a military induction center in California, as well as bombings inside a women’s restroom in the Pentagon, at the California Attorney General’s office, and at a police station in New York City:

Ayers helped form the Weather Underground together with his wife, Dohrn. The Weather Underground splintered from the anti-war Students for a Democratic Society, complaining the SDS was not violent or radical enough. Ayers turned himself in to the police in 1980 but the charges needed to be dropped due to the use of illegal federal wiretaps. While he stopped violence, Ayers’s revolution to fundamentally transform America continued full speed ahead through his next incarnation as an education reform activist. In addition to founding various education groups, Ayers became a professor in the College of Education at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

During a question-and-answer session at the event, Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, a professor in the Department of African-American Studies at Princeton University, said, “This audience is all like, ‘Fuck the USA,'” to which those gathered laughed.

Taylor also said, “We have to reject the idea of loving a nation state, right? Which is what patriotism is at the end of the day… the nation state itself is destructive.”

She then claimed that “borders are deadly” and “borders kill people.”

In his post, Smith said, “As you celebrate Independence Day, remember that there is an entire class of activists, including many embedded in higher education, who spend their days trying to dismantle the country.”

He added that Taylor was “advancing a worldview that would dismantle the United States as a sovereign country. No nation-state means no real borders. No real borders means no meaningful sovereignty. No sovereignty means the people have no country left to govern.”

“This is the old Marxist fantasy of a world where workers are not bound by nations, borders, or citizenship, but are free to move wherever they want. In practice, it means dissolving the country out from under its own people,” Smith concluded.