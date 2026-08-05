North Carolina’s largest school district hired a transgender elementary teacher without informing parents of the children who will soon be in his classroom.

State Rep. Erin Paré, a Republican, said she received concerns in a post on X “from parents and some teachers about a new music teacher at a southern Wake elementary school who is transgender and recently attended a school function dressed in a dress as a biological man.” Paré floated the possibility of legislation outlining gender-specific workplace attire in a future legislation session.

The next day, Paré received death threats, according to the Raleigh News & Observer.

The outlet reported comments from Wake County School Board member Lynn Edmonds defending the hire.

“I have every confidence Dr. Stephens followed appropriate hiring procedure, and therefore, this teacher is qualified to teach in WCPSS. I hope families and staff see this as an opportunity to learn about and discuss the diverse world we live in while welcoming a qualified educator to Middle Creek ES,” said Edmonds.

The school serves Kindergarten through 5th Grade, exposing students as young as 5 years old to the transgender teacher. The school’s principal, Dr. Sarah Stephens, has refused to discuss the hire with media outlets or in response to Libs of TikTok.

In comments posted on August 2, the controversial hiring of the transgender teacher was left off of an update provided by Stephens about the first day of school, which takes place this Thursday, August 6.

Wake County’s schools have paid millions to DEI and equity consultants, including a former Democrat state legislator’s company. In 2022, North State Journal reported the Wake County schools’ office of equity affairs had spent over $8.69 million in taxpayer money.

The issue could become a flashpoint in the competitive U.S. Senate race pitting Democrat Roy Cooper against Republican Michael Whatley.

Whatley called out the school on X, writing, “We cannot allow men in high heels and skirts to indoctrinate North Carolina’s children. We must have safe kids and safe communities. Cooper will allow these predators into our schools to prey on 6 year olds.”

Cooper, the former two-term governor, vetoed bills while in office such as banning men from women’s sports, forbidding gender reassignment surgery for minors, and creating a parents’ bill of rights.

The Cooper campaign did not respond to Breitbart News’s request for comment by time of publication.