Fourteen individuals have been charged in a cocaine-trafficking bust involving two Pennsylvania State University fraternities.

The case centered around the Delta Upsilon and Sigma Chi fraternity houses. Thirteen individuals accused were students at the time of alleged drug trafficking from 2023 to 2024, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General said, CBS News reported Monday.

The fourteenth suspect was identified as a father of a student who allegedly tried to hide evidence and obstruct the investigation into the matter.

In a press release announcing charges against the suspects, Attorney General Dave Sunday’s office said two of the accused, Agostino Abbatiello and Thomas Robinson, were the alleged suppliers who made trips to Philadelphia and New York to pick up large batches of cocaine.

Authorities said the cocaine was cut and packaged primarily at those fraternity houses before it was distributed mostly to Penn State University students:

Abbatiello, Robinson, and two others — Mohammed Hurabi and Lars Zeepvat — are charged with felony corrupt organizations, conspiracy, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, and related offenses. A fifth person, Robert Zanolla, is charged with felony conspiracy and criminal use of a communication facility, and related misdemeanors. The eight other student-aged defendants charged are facing misdemeanor counts of possession and paraphernalia.

Cocaine is an addictive stimulant drug that increases a person’s risk of heart attack, stroke, and drug overdose, per the Cleveland Clinic’s website.

“When people take cocaine, their blood pressure goes up and their heart races. They may lose their inhibitions about doing things like spending lots of money on stuff they don’t really need. They may start feeling angry or paranoid,” the site read. “But the most significant effect is how cocaine use changes people’s brains, setting the stage for cocaine addiction (cocaine use disorder).”

In his comments about the case, Sunday said, “This is very serious criminal conduct. There was nothing junior or child-like about this conduct — this was an upper-level trafficking organization for this region of Pennsylvania.”

The attorney general’s office said police used different tactics to track the suspects, how they got the drugs, packaged it, and sold it.

Officials noted that “most of the payments were made in cash or via payment apps.”