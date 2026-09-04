The Socialism 2026 Conference in Chicago, Illinois, kicks off on Friday as leftists attempt to move the nation toward communism.

The conference’s website said the four-day event “will bring together activists, organizers, and communities” from around the United States and the world.

“Socialism is the place for both seasoned radicals and new activists to sharpen analysis, hone strategy, and build community,” the site reads.

The event will also feature a “Marxism Education Series,” lessons on “Fighting Fascism,” and an anti-Israel session called “Confronting Zionism: Decolonizing Palestine and Building the World Anew.”

“On-Site Standard Rate” tickets are priced at 155 dollars.

Far-left commentator Hasan Piker, who is a fan of Chinese dictator Mao Zedong and wore a suit in July styled after those worn by Mao, will speak at the conference, according to its published schedule.

The gathering is being endorsed by groups including the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), Organized Communities Against Deportations, and the Black Rose Anarchist Federation.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) recently called out the DSA for being “deeply anti-American,” per Breitbart News.

“They’re deeply anti-capitalism. They’re deeply anti-the American way of life,” he said.

In August, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) warned that the push for socialism among Democrat candidates is a growing threat as the midterm elections approach. He also detailed what Karl Marx believed, Breitbart News reported:

So Karl Marx believed and he taught and said, socialism is a step toward communism. It’s a process. They thought communism would be the utopia, the perfect society. But it begins with the wrong premise. Communism is anti-American. It’s the opposite of our ideals. We’re one nation under God. Communism begins with a premise that there is no God. The state is the god effectively. And so on the website, what we do is we show a summary of the history of this, going back to 1918, to Soviet Russia, and going through history of the 20th century, to Communist China, India and Venezuela with the Eastern Bloc over in Europe. It never works and it ends in poverty, destruction, political violence, human suffering. That is the story of communism. So when you go out on the campaign trail and you promise free stuff to people, young people, that’s a siren song to them. That sounds great to them. No one is telling them they have to give up their freedom in exchange. So this election really does draw a contrast in a sharp way for the American people.

Johnson added, “These insurgent left candidates are winning the Democrat primaries all across the country. The barbarians are inside the gate. It’s very, very serious stuff.”