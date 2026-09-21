1619 Project’s Nikole Hannah-Jones Enrolled Daughter in Failing NYC Schools as a ‘Sacrifice’

Leftist 1619 Project writer Nikole Hannah-Jones enrolled her daughter in struggling New York City public schools as a “sacrifice” and has revealed how angry it made her child.

Hannah-Jones wrote in an essay published Sunday in the New York Times Magazine that her teenage daughter, Najya, was far behind the other students after she was eventually allowed to enroll in a better high school, the New York Post reported Sunday.

Hannah-Jones, who in 2021 said parents should not have any say in deciding what is taught in schools, enrolled her daughter in 2015 in struggling Brooklyn public schools and admitted in her piece she had the means for her child attend better schools in the area.

However, “When Najya was entering pre-K, my husband, Faraji, and I decided to send her to the type of school that wealthier families with choices uniformly avoid — one that is low-income and mostly Black,” she wrote.

Hannah-Jones characterized the decision as a way to fight what the Post called “systemic racism.” She recalled a conversation she had with Najya where she told the teenager about the “deep inequality” of the city’s schools and how it was their family’s “obligation” to struggle along with other community members:

But my child just shook her head, her face a mask of disbelief, and something else: betrayal. “So you had money to send me to one of the best schools, and you chose not to?” she said, hurling her words. “Because other kids are disadvantaged, you didn’t want to put me in a great school?” Najya was asking what I’d accomplished by not choosing the “best” school for her. And the honest answer is, I don’t know. When it comes to the choices my husband and I have made about public education, these days I feel that I failed both my values and my child.

Hannah-Jones admitted “Najya deserved better. They all did. But she was mine. This girl, my only child, looked to me to protect her, to give her what she needed to thrive. And I had not chosen her.”

The mother also said, “My daughter’s sacrifice could not transform a system that those who hold the most power refuse to change.”

The leftist has also been in the news for mocking a Brooklyn mother who expressed concern after a worrisome subway ride in 2022, and she has also claimed the “entire existence of the United States” is a “crime,” per Breitbart News.