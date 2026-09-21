Nolte: 1619 Project Founder Nikole Hannah-Jones Is a Lousy Historian… and Mother

Turns out that Nikole Hannah-Jones, the shameless racialist and fabulist behind the discredited 1619 Project, is not only a lousy historian; she is also a lousy mother who puts her political agenda above the well-being of her own daughter.

From her own pen…

“When [my daughter] Najya was entering pre-K, my husband, Faraji, and I decided to send her to the type of school that wealthier families with choices uniformly avoid — one that is low-income and mostly [b]lack,” she writes. “We thought by sending Najya to a mostly low-income and [b]lack school, we could help improve it for all the children there.”

Can we just stop for a moment there…

Think about how freaken dumb this woman is… She thought by sending her kid to a “mostly low-income and [b]lack school, we could help improve it for all the children there.”

What?

WHAT?

Only when you apply that absurd line of reasoning to anything else, can you appreciate how absurdly stupid it is…

We thought sending Najya to a poorly-run McDonald’s would improve the food and service there.

We thought having Najya live in a neighborhood with a high crime rate would decrease crime there.

We thought renting Najya a room in a condemned building would improve living conditions there.

We thought forcing Najya to watch the worst TV shows and movies would improve the quality of TV shows and movies.

We thought forcing Najya to wear poorly made shoes would improve the quality of those shoes.

There is no circumstance where that kind of thinking improves anything. In fact, if people continue to reward failure with their presence, that actually has the reverse effect by ensuring nothing ever changes.

Get a load of this…

“Toward the end of first grade, Najya started sometimes saying she didn’t like her school and complaining how chaotic it was at lunch,” writes Mother Of The Year. “I decided to visit during the lunch period and was shocked by what I saw. [There was] “no adult supervision [and kids] were running wild, chasing, hitting, and pushing each other while the teacher’s aides and cafeteria workers stood by looking bored.”

“Fourth grade was the worst year,” she admits. This is when Mother Of The Year discovered her daughter was not “performing on grade-level in any of her academic subjects and that her assessment given at the start of the school year had shown she was not a proficient reader.”

When it came to math, “I started checking Najya’s work and discovered most of her answers were wrong. Najya believed herself to be good at math — it was her favorite subject.”

So where did this misconception come from? Poor Najya believed “she was correctly solving all her problems because her teacher was not checking her work.”

These problems continued until Najya was in the seventh grade and old enough to discover what her parents had done to her. “Did you know my school was bad like this when you decided to put me here?” she asked her mother after discovering her school’s dismal test scores online.

Only then, Hannah-Jones concludes, did she feel “overcome with regret.”

“Najya deserved better,” she writes. “They all did. But she was mine. This girl, my only child, looked to me to protect her, to give her what she needed to thrive. And I had not chosen her.”

I know exactly what this girl went through it because I went through it in the sixth grade when my mother decided to ship my bubbled, lily-white, suburban ass to a “special” school in the ghetto. This was the mid-70s, and I immediately entered a nightmare nothing had prepared me for. The school had no curriculum. It was based on some hippie idea that kids should be allowed to do whatever they want, so we played cards and read comic books all day. The first semester I was constantly bullied, most of it racial. By the second semester, I had learned to handle myself and had a great time, but learned nothing about anything other than street smarts.

In the end, that was a good education for Real Life. Today, I’m grateful for that year. But it was only one year. Had I remained there for years and years, it would’ve been disastrous. Also, my mother truly thought this was good for me. She wasn’t doing what Nikole Hannah-Jones did, and that’s knowingly putting her own child in substandard schools through the seventh grade to make a political point.

What Hannah-Jones did was not only the act of a selfish ideologue; it was the act of someone who could not face this simple fact: that doing what was best for her daughter would be an admission that her political beliefs were flawed.

Family always comes first. Always. Only a sociopath thinks differently.