A former substitute teacher in St. Louis who was fired after it was discovered she had a pornographic OnlyFans page says she is making way more money now than in her teaching job — her income boosted by the publicity over her dismissal.

In fact, according to an entry on her profile, 42-year-old Sheena Sittner on September 30 changed her page from its former anonymous handle to her actual name, apparently to capitalize on the media attention.

“Just your average former school teacher (yes really) Here to show off all I have for you!!” her bio states on her page.

Her former teaching job paid about $140 a day, the Washington Post reported in a profile Sunday of the former educator. Her OnlyFans income dwarfs that, pulling that and more in an hour, according to the report.

Sittner charges a $27.99 a month subscription fee, with many fans willing to pay much more on special features. More than 5,000 creators, not all of them explicit performers, report incomes in the seven figures by mining the site’s more than 400 million “fan” user accounts.

Some 5 million content creators feature material in stills, videos, and chats on the site.

Sittner also features herself on several other explicit content sites, has an X account, and even an Amazon “wish list” where fans can buy her lingerie and other items if they choose.

In her teaching career, Sittner was most recently employed by the Parkway School District in suburban St. Louis for the past two years and had been working with children for “decades,” according to the Post.

“I love those kids,” she told the Post about her elementary school students. One of them was her nine-year-old son.

Her work as a performer filled “a financial need,” according to the newspaper.

The Post reported:

But in September, Sittner’s separate worlds collided. The contractor who employed her as a teacher, Kelly Education, removed her from assignments, with a manager citing reports of her OnlyFans activity — Sittner said the manager listed her screen name — as the reason her employment account was suspended. Much of her work on OnlyFans involves filming consensual sexual activities with her husband, though she sometimes teams up with others in erotic acts, as well. It largely depends on the requests from customers, who must show proof they’re age 18 and older, and pay a fee for content.

Even before she was outed, apparently by another school employee, “it has changed us financially in significant positive ways,” she told the outlet.

Sittner also has two older kids, ages 18 and 22, in college and is taking classes toward a degree in criminal justice. The family faced costs of meeting tuition, student loans, and daily living expenses, she said.

“People say, ‘Oh, you don’t teach for the pay,’” she said. “That’s true, but bills don’t stop coming just because you’re passionate about the job you have. Banks don’t care.”

Kelly Education issued a statement about the incident.

“The safety and well-being of the students we serve are our top priority,” the company said. “We take all concerns raised about our substitute educators seriously and work closely with our school district partners to respond swiftly and appropriately.”

But news of her firing has become a big windfall, Sittner said.

Her husband, Tim, has had to scale back his own business to accommodate the recent surge of fans’ requests, who apparently will pay extra for content from their “special requests.”

“I just thought, ‘We’re already [being intimate] all the time anyway. Why not just record it and see what happens,’” she said.

Sittner alleged there is an element of sexism in the way women with OnlyFans accounts are treated when discovered by their regular employers.

“I truly believe in freedom of speech,” she said. “The backlash women receive for doing online content, it’s absolutely awful.”

OnlyFans, which features explicit adult content that almost anyone can post, saw “massive growth” during the coronavirus pandemic, the Post reported, adding that it takes in almost $8 billion annually, much of it going to content creators.

As more people venture into such online pursuits for revenue, employment cases have grown as well, Corey Silverstein, a First Amendment lawyer in the Detroit area, told the Post.

He said there has been a surge in people who lost jobs after their online activities were discovered, and also an increase in employers crafting employment contracts and guidelines to address the issue.

“If you have any of these [online] accounts, no matter how private you think they are, you’re going to be found out,” he said. “It’s just a matter of time.”

Sittner said she does not know for sure how her employer learned of her sexually explicit content but also said she does not resent the person who reported her OnlyFans account.

“Whoever did it was probably hoping they would ruin my life,” she said. “In fact, they have helped it out so much that I don’t even care they ratted me out.”

Breitbart News contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.