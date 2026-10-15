Nolte: Fascist California High School ‘Punishes’ Student for Defending Cornell 7

In today’s episode of Why Decent Parents Homeschool, a California high school football captain was “punished” by his school for posting “Free the Cornell Seven” on Instagram.

Yes, you read that correctly. The government blatantly violated this young man’s civil rights by punishing him for expressing his opinion. Hopefully, the Department of Justice will soon get involved. This cannot be allowed to happen.

The unnamed student (because he’s a minor) did not write “Free the Cornell Seven” on the bathroom wall. He did not spray-paint it on the side of the school. Instead, on his own Instagram account — his personal Instagram account — he published an opinion, and then the fascist school district punished him for it.

This is what a police state looks like:

Get a load of this…

Expressing a personal opinion about the Cornell gang rape story (which looks more and more like a politically timed hoax with each new revelation), so upset the school that 200 students staged a walkout during school hours. These 200 budding fascists walked 2.5 miles to the “Santa Rosa City Schools district offices to demand accountability and greater support for students speaking out against sexual violence.”

Although those 200 expressed an opinion on school grounds and in a way that disrupted the school day, they were not punished.

No, only the person who expressed his personal opinion on his personal social media page was punished.

Here’s the school’s public information officer:

“Action was taken by the school and the district, and we’re continuing to have conversations. We don’t tolerate making light of sexual assault. That’s why we have a zero-tolerance policy,” said Santa Rosa City school’s public information officer, Patrick Gannon.

That is a government employee assuring the public that a young man was punished for expressing his own personal opinion off school grounds.

And when the government does it, that is the literal definition of fascism.

Here’s what Adolf Gannon did to the 200 students who expressed their opinion with a walkout that did happen on school grounds in a disruptive way: “Gannon says they met with students at the walkout Friday and wants them to know that accountability and safety are top priorities.”

It gets worse:

During Friday afternoon’s walkout, students called for consequences for the player and greater support from school administrators for those speaking out against sexual violence.

Instead of using this moment to teach these spoiled brats about the importance of free speech, the school caved to them by punishing a young man who did nothing wrong.

And then this happened:

Piner High School’s football team forfeited its Saturday game against Archie Williams High School in San Anselmo, citing a lack of healthy players, one day after more than 200 students walked out of class to protest a teammate’s social media post about sexual assault[.]

These are the abusive bullies and monsters parents had their own children over to every single day.