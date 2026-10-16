Nolte: Cornell University President’s Job in Jeopardy After ‘Mishandling’ Cornell 7 Case

Thanks to the far-left New York Times, we get to go into the weekend with a delicious story about the left eating its own.

Dr. Michael I. Kotlikoff, Cornell University’s president, is facing a vote of “no confidence” from the Cornell faculty and a meeting of the school’s board of trustees that the Times says could decide his fate:

The people said that the school needed to make profound reforms, but also that some trustees appeared to recognize that removing Dr. Kotlikoff, who has expressed grave remorse for the administration’s response to the allegations, could have a destabilizing impact on the university. The president made the case for staying in his job at a meeting earlier this week with faculty, who are considering a vote of no confidence in his leadership.

In a frantic bid to hold onto his job, Kotlikoff also did what all leftists do — embraced fascism by banning fraternity parties and “apologized for what the woman, known as Jane Doe, experienced.”

Jane Doe is the 22-year-old woman who decided she was gang raped by seven members of the Chi Phi fraternity two years after she repeatedly, and on the record, claimed the “gang bang” (her words) was 100 percent consensual. She is now suing seven frat brothers, Cornell, and her own sorority (for not stopping her from drinking alcohol).

What no one can explain, though — and far be it for me to defend the president of one of the most left-wing schools on the planet — is what Kotlikoff or Cornell did wrong.

A few weeks after the event, news of the group sex leaked on campus, and Jane Doe gave a statement to the campus police saying everything was consensual — the alcohol, the drugs, and the sex. Cornell responded by 1) expelling the two frat brothers who advertised “free pussy” to their fellow frat brothers in a group chat, 2) suspending some others, and 3) closing the frat house for good.

Again, I hate to defend these people, but what more could the school have done?

There was no report of a rape, only of disgusting behavior involving an orgy, illegal drug use, and underage drinking. Based on what the school knew, the punishments fit the crime.

Nevertheless, we get this:

The people said that the school needed to make profound reforms, but also that some trustees appeared to recognize that removing Dr. Kotlikoff, who has expressed grave remorse for the administration’s response to the allegations, could have a destabilizing impact on the university.

What?

Why?

What reforms?

What does Kotlikoff feel remorse over?

Be specific.

Tell us, based on what they knew at the time, what the school should have done differently.

You see, this whole “mishandled” narrative is total BS. By matter-of-factly claiming the situation was “mishandled,” the media create the impression Jane Doe was indeed raped, Jane Doe has a case against everyone, men are evil, men should not be allowed to enjoy their own spaces, and we all need to make Kamala Harris president.

If anything, this should be a cautionary tale about drug use, alcohol abuse, and loveless sex. But the left is pro-drug use, pro-alcohol abuse, and pro-loveless sex, so this has been manufactured into an anti-male narrative… all of it coming just in time for the midterm election.