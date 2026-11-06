K-12 teachers and school administrators are worrying about job cuts as President Donald Trump reduces migrant numbers and focuses more federal education funding on American kids.

“To stop or slow immigration really exacerbates … problems [and] communities are now confronting very painful decisions about closing schools,” Stanford University education policy economist Thomas Dee told NPR.

“It is something that hurts beyond just, like, putting your job at risk,” a teacher in the L.A. school system added. The school system spends roughly $30,000 per student to get roughly half of its students up to proficient or better results.

Public schools are dealing with fewer education dollars coming their way as President Trump fulfills his mandate to deport large numbers of illegal migrants.

WATCH — Sec. Markwayne Mullin Says DHS Under Trump Pushing Migrants Back Across Border:

A recent NPR report finds that school districts are losing budget dollars as enrollment drops. Since school budgets rise and fall based on enrollment numbers, the amount of tax dollars flowing into inner city schools is tightening as migrants self-deport or are picked up for deportation.

NPR does not state it directly, but the falling number of children of illegal migrants in our schools means that the artificial growth of school budgets and the billions of tax dollars shunted to schools to pay to educate foreigners is a bubble that is finally bursting. And unions and Democrat Ponzi city bosses are distraught over the situation.

A large part of that decline is the falling enrollment of migrant children.

“It’s really the effect of both the exodus of the existing families and stopping the inflow [of foreign migrants and children] that normally would have occurred,” economist Dee told NPR.

“The scale of decline is daunting. According to the U.S. Department of Education, the number of kids in public schools nationwide peaked in 2019 and fell by roughly 1.5 million students as of the 2024 school year,” NPR wrote.

Granted, there has been a concurrent drop in American birth rates, as well. This is also a big driver in the loss of budget dollars based on student enrollment.

“At the local level, enrollment decline may permanently reduce available resources and will significantly reshape public education systems for years to come,” says an analysis by two left-wing think tanks, Bellwether and WestEd, NPR added.

While NPR’s article laments all this, the truth is, that is how the system is supposed to work. More kids means more resources, as it should be. But the reverse is also true. And there is no reason to keep education budgets at higher levels if the districts simply do not have the number of kids needed to justify the expense. Schools should be shut down and teachers and administrations culled if there are not enough kids there to justify the costs and salaries.

However, this is why the Ponzi Democrats love the influx of illegal migrants because it artificially inflates the need for the oftentimes dubious services of the education establishment. Dubious because despite the billions of dollars thrown at our schools, scores for reading, math, science, and other metrics are cratering and our kids are increasingly graduated with little to no actual education under their belts.

According to Time magazine, U.S. student academic scores have dropped significantly over the past decade, putting students roughly 60 percent of a school year behind in reading and 40 percent of a school year behind in math compared to a decade ago.

All this is why Democrats and unions are so much in favor of untrammeled illegal immigration.

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