Report: Democrats May Force Texas School Voucher Program to Go ‘Extinct’

The Texas school voucher program is reportedly facing challenges from Democrats after a blue wave swept the Lone Star State and the rest of the nation on Tuesday.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) signed a bill in May of 2025 creating a $1 billion school choice program, Breitbart News reported at the time.

“Gone are the days that families are limited to only the school assigned by government. The day has arrived that empowers parents to chose the school that is best for their child,” he said.

Now, Democrats are threatening to dismantle the program, Propublica reported Saturday:

This year, the state launched a voucher program that allowed roughly 110,000 of Texas’ more than 5 million schoolchildren to get a private education using taxpayer dollars. Abbott’s loyal appointee at the Texas Education Agency, Commissioner Mike Morath, was leading the state’s largest takeover of public schools in recent history. And the Texas State Board of Education, with Abbott’s support, helped pass a controversial new social studies curriculum that required teaching Bible stories and shifted away from world history to focus on Texas and the United States.

According to the outlet, State Rep. Diego Bernal (D-San Antonio), who is vice chair of the House education committee, seemed “confident” there was a way to get rid of the program.

“Bernal, whose district is in San Antonio, said some Republican colleagues previously told him privately that they had reservations about the voucher program, but were limited in what they could do because of pressure from leaders who have now been ousted,” the report stated.

Bernal further explained, “I guarantee that program is not going to be untouched, and it will be probably unrecognizable, if not extinct, by the time we’re done with it.”

Propublica also pointed out that governor-elect Gina Hinojosa (D), who won her race on Tuesday, has said she wanted to reverse Abbott’s education agenda and also planned to fire Morath and erase school vouchers.

A poll in early 2025 found voters were not satisfied with the existing education system and believed in empowering parents and expanding school choice, according to Breitbart News.

Breitbart News reported in September 2025:

According to The Heritage Foundation, the number of K-12 students in the U.S. who are benefitting from private school choice has “more than doubled,” rising from fewer than 600,000 to 1.2 million between 2020 and 2025. But “much work lies ahead,” the organization notes. The support for school choice has received a boost from the COVID-19 era, when parents became aware of the fault lines in America’s education system, as well as the indoctrination of impressionable minds with race and gender ideologies. In the following years, tumbling national education scores, combined with bloated federal spending and bureaucracy, have reinforced support for more options in education.

The outlet also noted that President Donald Trump in January 2025 signed an executive order backing school choice and empowering parents.