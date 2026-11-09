A viral video of three Ole Miss coeds chanting ape noises outside the apartment of several black students has sparked outrage.

Ring-doorbell-camera footage captured the moment Friday as three young white women chanting the noises outside the apartment. Take a look:

The video was shared to TikTok by Ole Miss student Jakiyra Metcalf, per the California Post:

The clip, time-stamped Nov. 6, 2026, at approximately 8:37 p.m., shows two women walking up to the door, with the first beating her chest and making monkey noises, while the second makes the same sound toward the camera. A third woman walks past while glancing at the door. Metcalf shared the footage to social media Saturday, captioning it: “What do we have to say about this??”

Metcalf also clarified in the video the three women were her upstairs neighbors.

The video has since gone viral on TikTok and social media with over 11 million views and thousands of angry comments.

A woman who identified herself as a mother to one of the black students living in the apartment said in a Facebook video the the administration has been made aware of the incident.

“We want answers,” the mother said in the post, calling the coeds’ actions “disgusting and unacceptable.”

“College is supposed to be a place where young adults can learn, grow, and feel safe,” the mom said. “And let me be clear: If you watch this video and genuinely don’t see anything wrong with this type of behavior, please delete me. We clearly don’t share the same values.”

The identities of the three women have not been revealed.

A representative for Ole Miss said in a statement it condemns the “offensive, hurtful, and unacceptable behaviors.”

“The university has reached out to those targeted by the actions to share information, resources, and support,’ the rep said in a statement.

“We are committed to maintaining a safe and welcoming environment for all of our students, faculty, staff, and visitors and will follow our processes to ensure the well-being and safety of our community.”