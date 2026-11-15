Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger Rips School Choice Tax Credit Away from Families

Democrat Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger is reversing her state’s participation in a school choice tax credit that was part of President Donald Trump’s Working Families Tax Cut legislation.

Spanberger’s decision means families contributing to scholarship-granting organizations will not receive a $1,700 tax credit for qualifying elementary and secondary educational expenses beginning on Jan. 1, 2027.

The tax credit is one of the signature pro-family items in the legislation, which Republicans passed in 2025. The nationwide expansion of school choice is designed to help families choose education plans that best fit their needs and reduce the influence of woke teachers’ unions, who spend tens of millions of dollars on political advertising.

A spokesperson for Spanberger told the Washington Post that she would not complete the state enrollment process that began under former Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

“As made clear by the IRS, former Governor Youngkin — whose endeavors since leaving office include touting the Commonwealth’s involvement in this federal program — did not actually enter Virginia into the program. The Spanberger Administration, at this point, does not believe this program would benefit students in public schools, and the Commonwealth will not be participating this year,” the Post reported.

Under IRS rules, states and the District of Columbia decide whether to participate in the federal tax credit program. Taxpayers cannot claim the credit for qualifying donations until their state elects to participate and submits its approved organization list to the agency.

With Spanberger’s announcement, 31 states have officially opted into the program. The states opting in have largely followed partisan lines, but notably there are some Democrat governors who agreed for their states to join, including Colorado and New York.

EdChoice, a non-profit that works to expand school choice nationwide, says 5,820 students in Virginia currently benefit from a school choice scholarship, and 43 percent of students in the state are eligible to participate.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.