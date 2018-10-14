Director Larry Charles: Kanye and Trump Would ‘Be Killed By Police’ If They Were Poor

Larry Charles, a major Hollywood producer, and director who wrote for Seinfeld, tweeted Saturday that if Donald Trump and Kanye West were poor instead of wealthy, they would be “put away or killed by the police by now.”

“Mental illness is defined by economics. The rich cannot be mentally ill because they’re rich. If Kanye and Trump weren’t rich and exhibited exactly the same irrational often dangerous behaviors except as poor street people they’d both be put away or killed by the police by now,” Larry Charles wrote.

To be sure, Charles isn’t the only member of the entertainment media to take issue with President’s Trump’s meeting with Kanye West in the Oval Office.

Rosie O’Donnell tweeted that Kanye West needed to take his “meds.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea Handler tweeted, “Kanye West says he thinks of Trump as a father. Guess who doesn’t think of Kanye as a son?”

Many in the establishment media also melted down over the rapper’s appearance at the White House. CNN’s S.E. Cupp concluded that West was “not okay.”

“Look, all jokes aside, I think that was really sad,” Cupp said Thursday. “I think you had there a man who’s clearly not okay and a president who’s willing to exploit that. Worse, to exploit that under the auspicious of race relations and black communities, joblessness, mental health, all these things that ended up in this bucket of issues that were sort of addressed in this free for all. I don’t know if anyone of them was well served by this circus.”

West praised President Trump and blasted liberals in the Oval Office Thursday.

“A liberal will try to control a black person through the concept of racism because they know that we are very proud emotional people,” the Power rapper said.