Menu
STORE
STORE
TRENDING:

Kanye West Meets Uganda’s President, Yoweri Museveni, Gifts Pair of Sneakers

Rapper Kanye West speaks during his meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 11, 2018. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Kanye West has met with Uganda’s president during a visit to the East African nation and given the 74-year-old leader a pair of white sneakers.

President Yoweri Museveni says he and the American rapper held “fruitful discussions” about promoting tourism and arts.

West and his wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, have been vacationing in a national park in Uganda. He is said to be recording music in a tent.

Uganda’s presidency released photos of a hoodie-wearing West meeting Museveni at the State House on Monday and exchanging gifts.

Excited tourism officials see the visit as an endorsement of the country’s tourism potential.

Uganda’s government has been criticized over its treatment of a local pop star-turned-opposition lawmaker, Bobi Wine, who alleges torture by security forces. The government denies it.

.