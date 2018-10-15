‘The Alec Baldwin Show’ Premiere Totally Bombs

The premiere of The Alec Baldwin Show laid an egg Sunday, barely eking out a tie with Univision’s Cronicas in the all-important 18-49 demographic, according to a report.

Both Baldwin’s new talk show and the Spanish-language show earned a tiny .4 demo rating. The two just topped Telemundo’s Don Francisco Te Invita by just one-tenth of a Nielsen point, The Wrap reported.

Baldwin’s ABC premiere grabbed only 2.2 million viewers in metered markets, despite the hype and free press the show garnered for week leading up to its premiere.

The other two of the Big Three networks earned far and away better ratings than Baldwin’s ABC, with Sunday Night Football destroying the competition with 15.6 million viewers. NBC, of course, vacuumed up a 5.0 rating/19 share with its airing of the Patriots game, so it won the night.

Meanwhile, CBS earned second-place with a 1.5/6 rating, as its decades-old magazine show 60 Minutes earned about 11 million viewers. As to the rest, first season sitcom God Friended Me earned about 8 million viewers, actioner NCIS: Los Angeles won itself 7.3 million, and left-wing political drama Madame Secretary earned only about 5.6 million.

Fox’s slate of Sunday night shows gave it third place with a 0.8/3 rating on Sunday. Long-time adult cartoon The Simpsons earned 2.5 million viewers, follow-up animation Bob’s Burgers saw 2.1 million tuning in, and Family Guy got 1.9 million. Live action sitcom Rel then earned 1.4 million viewers.

Coming in fourth was ABC with a 0.7/3 rating. America’s Funniest Home Videos earned 5.7 million, Dancing With the Stars: Juniors got 4.6 million pairs of eyes, and Shark Tank got itself 3.7 million. Baldwin’s premiere earned only a 1 share.

The CW and Telemundo came in fifth, as premieres for CW’s Supergirl and Charmed barely garnered 1.9 million each.

