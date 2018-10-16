Actor Sean Astin Scolds Fans for Failing to ‘Like’ His Endorsement of ‘Pro-Climate’ Candidate

Sean Astin — the actor still probably best known for playing furry-footed hobbit yokel Samwise Gamgee in Lord of the Rings — has berated his fans for showing insufficient zeal on climate change.

“When I mention a Pro-Climate Candidate like @ReneeHoagenson and only 90 of my 330,000 followers “like” comment & retweet, I get pretty ticked off. Do you all know who she is? Is her opponent a Climate-supporter?” the Rudy star tweeted. “Laziness and irresponsibility exists on twitter & that means YOU.”

Astin’s hissy fit drew derision from some of his followers:

If you want clicks, talk about hobbits, bro! — We the Internet TV (@WeTheInternetTV) October 15, 2018

You forgot to remind folks you're an actor, therefore, know more than everybody else. Sure, it was implied, but some folks may have missed it. — Susan_Wright [Insufficiently Partisan] (@SweetieWalker) October 15, 2018

Mister Frodo wants his lembas bread back — ConservativeWhiteMan 🇲🇺🇸 (@NevilleD35) October 15, 2018

But Astin is deadly serious. As he often indicates on Twitter, he is very, very, very worried about climate change, which he considers the single most important issue of our time. And he has zero time for anyone who disagrees with him.

CLIMATE GENOCIDE IMMINENT

Global Food Supply Threatened

Hundreds of Millions will die Think I’m triggered? I am

Think I’m hysterical? Don’t clog up my thread, I’ll block u No nihilism, defeatism, politics or panic. Let’s learn & fix it together READ

👇https://t.co/XJ3iXUHV34 — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) October 11, 2018

According to The Hill, the actor is nurturing political ambitions of his own.

The “Lord of the Rings” actor, who supported Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016, indicated in 2017 he might “seriously consider” running for Congress himself someday.

Thanks Kimberly. If there was a significant swell of people asking me to-I’d seriously consider it. #Congress It would be a dream come true https://t.co/x2sSyQmUH8 — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) November 6, 2017

With such patience and winning charm – not to mention skills at squeaky, rustic hobbit accents – who could possibly doubt his chances?