Stephen Colbert Defends Stormy Daniels from ‘Horse’s A**’ Donald Trump

Late Show host Stephen Colbert defended pornographic actress Stormy Daniels from President Donald Trump’s criticism on Tuesday, where he promised to sue the “horseface” Daniels and her “third-rate” lawyer Michael Avenatti.

On Tuesday, Trump celebrated the decision by a federal judge to dismiss her defamation lawsuit against the president, after he claimed Daniels had made up threats to silence her over the pair’s alleged affair.

“‘Federal Judge throws out Stormy Daniels lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees,'” Trump wrote on Twitter, quoting a Fox News headline. “Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!”

“Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.” @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

“President Trump already scored one victory this week,” Colbert quipped on Tuesday’s show. “Yesterday, a judge threw out Stormy’s defamation lawsuit and ordered her to pay Trump’s legal fees. Now, OK, that’s tough, but if she’s looking for a way to raise money I’ve got a good idea. Launch a GoFundMe campaign titled, ‘For $10 million I will stop describing Trump’s penis.’”

Colbert also explained that he found the Judge S. James Otero’s legal reasoning for throwing out the case “upsetting,” after he ruled that Trump’s tweet calling Daniels a liar was protected by the First Amendment as the kind of “rhetorical hyperbole normally associated with politics and public discourse the United States.”

“It’s only normal because Trump made it normal!” Colbert said. “Like how now it’s normal to be buddies with Kim Jong Un yet fear the cruel and devious Canadians.”

Daniels still has a separate lawsuit pending against Trump linked to $130,000 in so-called hush money she was allegedly paid by Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election to stay silent about their alleged affair. Trump has denied any prior knowledge about a payment.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.