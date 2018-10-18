British ‘First Man’ Star Claire Foy Compares Trump to ‘Giant Penis of America’

First Man actress Claire Foy said in a wide-ranging profile published Wednesday that “D.C. is where the giant penis of America lives…in more ways than one.”

While walking around Washington, D.C., Claire Foy saw the Washington monument and told The Hollywood Reporter, “All powerful! D.C. is where the giant penis of America lives … in more ways than one.”

The actress also told THR that she fantasized about physically attacking a man who questioned the #MeToo movement. According to the article, a man appeared outside of the Supreme Court during an anti-Kavanaugh protest the weekend that he was confirmed holding a sign that said “#MeTooFraud.” Foy later recalls that moment to THR, saying that the sign made her want to “violently hurt” the man holding it.

“Which is obviously bad. I can’t. Because he’s a lot stronger than I am,” she added, also saying that violence would, “completely undermine my position.”

The 34-year-old actress’ latest film First Man isn’t doing as well as many had hoped. The movie fell far short of expectations in its opening weekend, bringing in only $16.2 million.

First Man, which tells the story of the first moon landing, generated controversy due to its decision not to include the iconic scene of the American flag being planted on the surface of the moon.

Canadian actor Ryan Gosling, who plays Neil Armstrong, said that the moon landing was not an America achievement, but a “human” one that “transcended countries and borders.”

The controversy even led to a response from Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who tweeted in August, “This is total lunacy. And a disservice at a time when our people need reminders of what we can achieve when we work together. The American people paid for that mission, on rockets built by Americans, with American technology & carrying American astronauts. It wasn’t a UN mission.”