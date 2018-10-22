‘Ellen’ Producer Andy Lassner: One More ‘Melania’ in U.S. Worse than Entire Migrant Caravan

Andy Lassner, the executive producer of Ellen Degeneres’ talk show, attacked First Lady Melania Trump on Monday, saying he is “more afraid” of “another Melania” entering the United States than foreign nationals with a 7,000-strong migrant caravan headed to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Ellen Show executive producer Andy Lassner took to Twitter to insult Mrs. Trump over the migrant caravan that is seeking to cross the southern border to overwhelm the country’s asylum and immigration system.

“I’m way more afraid of another Melania getting in to this country than I am of any caravan of human beings seeking asylum,” Lassner wrote.

I’m way more afraid of another Melania getting in to this country than I am of any caravan of human beings seeking asylum. — andy lassner (@andylassner) October 22, 2018

Lassner has previously attacked Mrs. Trump, mocking her when she told ABC News that she had “much more important things to think about” than whether or not President Trump had sexual relations with porn star Stormy Daniels.

Indeed, Lassner has had something of an obsession with Mrs. Trump.

It's unfair to keep harping on Melania's high heels when there's this ridiculous hat to talk about. pic.twitter.com/6et19Nz2Oi — andy lassner (@andylassner) August 29, 2017

Bless her heart https://t.co/4nDqr6VPAj — andy lassner (@andylassner) October 12, 2018

Maybe it was better when we didn’t know where Melania was. — andy lassner (@andylassner) June 22, 2018

Hope you feel better, @FLOTUS. Get some rest, heal up and then take your kid and run as far as you can. — andy lassner (@andylassner) May 14, 2018

How happy are you tonight to not share a bedroom with him, @FLOTUS? — andy lassner (@andylassner) April 10, 2018

Mrs. Trump and her staff have been relentlessly attacked by the establishment media and Hollywood. The most recent incident came when CNN’s Jim Acosta privately messaged Mrs. Trump’s former chief of staff Justin Caporale, telling him “Fuck you.”

Acosta later apologized once Caporale posted the message publicly.