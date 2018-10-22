Menu
‘Ellen’ Producer Andy Lassner: One More ‘Melania’ in U.S. Worse than Entire Migrant Caravan

Andy Lassner, the executive producer of Ellen Degeneres’ talk show, attacked First Lady Melania Trump on Monday, saying he is “more afraid” of “another Melania” entering the United States than foreign nationals with a 7,000-strong migrant caravan headed to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Ellen Show executive producer Andy Lassner took to Twitter to insult Mrs. Trump over the migrant caravan that is seeking to cross the southern border to overwhelm the country’s asylum and immigration system.

“I’m way more afraid of another Melania getting in to this country than I am of any caravan of human beings seeking asylum,” Lassner wrote.

Lassner has previously attacked Mrs. Trump, mocking her when she told ABC News that she had “much more important things to think about” than whether or not President Trump had sexual relations with porn star Stormy Daniels.

Indeed, Lassner has had something of an obsession with Mrs. Trump.

Mrs. Trump and her staff have been relentlessly attacked by the establishment media and Hollywood. The most recent incident came when CNN’s Jim Acosta privately messaged Mrs. Trump’s former chief of staff Justin Caporale, telling him “Fuck you.”

Acosta later apologized once Caporale posted the message publicly.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

