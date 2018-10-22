Bette Midler: The World Is ‘Under Siege’ from ‘Murderers’ Like Trump

Actress Bette Midler said the world is “under siege” from “murderers” like President Donald Trump in a tweet sent Monday.

“Ooooh, here’s today’s #TINY distraction! There’s transgenders among us,! SURPRISE! and #dumbkopfTrumpkopf wants to make sure… well he’s not sure what, but he’ll figure it out soon! Meanwhile the world is coming under siege from murderers, plunderers like him. VOTE 2018” Bette Midler tweeted.

Ooooh, here’s today’s #TINY distraction! There’s transgenders among us,! SURPRISE! and #dumbkopfTrumpkopf wants to make sure… well he’s not sure what, but he’ll figure it out soon! Meanwhile the world is coming under siege from murderers, plunderers like him. VOTE 2018 — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) October 22, 2018

The 72-year-old’s penchant for crazed rhetoric has been well-documented.

Midler said that people will “burn, down, or starve” from climate change earlier this month.

“Morning TV dedicates time to the new UN #ClimateChangeReport, and it’s dire, dire dire. But #PresidentMarcos, I mean #Trump, doesn’t give a shit. I guess science was not his strong suit, nor is it the strength of the bums he surrounds himself with. You’ll burn, drown or starve,” she said.

Morning TV dedicates time to the new UN #ClimateChangeReport, and it's dire, dire dire. But #PresidentMarcos, I mean #Trump, doesn't give a shit. I guess science was not his strong suit, nor is it the strength of the bums he surrounds himself with. You'll burn, drown or starve. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) October 9, 2018

“The only time #trump will pay attention is whenthe roof of Mar-a-Lago blows off, and the waves are lapping at the first tee,” she followed up.

The only time #trump will pay attention is whenthe roof of Mar-a-Lago blows off, and the waves are lapping at the first tee. https://t.co/TI5brNcOf2 — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) October 9, 2018

During the saga over Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination, Midler went even further, sending a tweet so unhinged that even liberals were offended.

“‘Women, are the n-word of the world’ Raped, beaten, enslaved, married off, worked like dumb animals; denied education and inheritance; enduring the pain and danger of childbirth and life IN SILENCE for THOUSANDS of years. They are the most disrespected creatures on earth,” she said.

Midler later deleted this tweet and sent an apology to her followers.

“The too brief investigation of allegations against Kavanaugh infuriated me. Angrily I tweeted w/o thinking my choice of words would be enraging to black women who doubly suffer, both by being women and by being black. I am an ally and stand with you; always have. And I apologize,” she said.