British comedy star and Monty Python alum John Cleese went after President Donald Trump and attacked Christians who support him and his agenda.

John Cleese took to Twitter to demand answers from Evangelicals who would support President Trump, whom he said is a “sleazy, corrupt, egotistical and mendacious sociopath.”

“I’m merely giving pointing out that Mr. Trump is a sleazy, corrupt, egotistical and mendacious sociopath. What I’m trying to understand is why Evangelicals approve of him,” Cleese tweeted on October 20.

“Have they not read the New Testament, Or do they think it’s not meant to be taken literally?” he added.

John Cleese was apparently spurred by reports that Evangelical Christians are some of the president’s strongest and most consistent supporters.

According to Vox, a poll released in October found that 71 percent of Evangelicals support President Trump.

Cleese followed up with another tweet asking how Christians can ignore so many of the Ten Commandments to support Trump.

“I think you will find there are TEN commandments If God required only one, I think he would have said so,” he wrote.

Cleese seems to misunderstand the relationship between Christians and man’s government. Christ’s teachings made a distinction between God’s realm and man’s. Further, many Christians understand that supporting Donald Trump may have some trade-offs, but supporting a Democrat would give them someone who opposes everything Christians support.

