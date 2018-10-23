Judd Apatow: Trump Is ‘Kidnapping Kids to Excite His Base’

Director Judd Apatow said that President Donald Trump is “supporting murderers” and “kidnapping kids to excite his base” Tuesday.

Yeah, like supporting murderers, despots and racists and kidnapping kids to excite his base. Also he lies daily, is a tax evader, has had to pay millions to students he conned. He is also in cahoots with Russia. You are a co-opted fool. https://t.co/hlgpH6djvB — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 23, 2018

This tweet was in response to Republican pollster Patrick Ruffini tweeting that “Trump is a normal President doing normal things except for the tweets.”

Trump is a normal President doing normal things except for the tweets. — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) October 21, 2018

This isn’t the first time Apatow has used the unhinged “kidnapping children” line to attack Trump. In June, during the height of the media meltdown over family separations at the U.S. border, the Superbad producer said that Trump is unequivocally a “Nazi” who “kidnapped children.”

He’s a Nazi. He wants no judicial process. He kidnapped children and commits acts of violence for political gain and to support his racist views.He admires violent dictators. Trump is a Nazi. The debate is over. Soon we will have proof he is a Nazi supported by the Russians. https://t.co/o4cS2iWzvS — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 25, 2018

The Knocked Up director recently headlined a fundraiser for Texas Democratic Senate hopeful Beto O’Rourke in September.