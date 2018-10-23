Lady Gaga: Trump ‘Driven By Ignorance’ over Obama’s Transgender Policy

Pop megastar Lady Gaga is on the attack against President Donald Trump, this time claiming that his ideas about gender and transgenderism are “driven by ignorance.”

The “Born This Way” singer struck out at President Trump after news broke that his administration is considering rolling back the political policy on gender indulged by the Obama regime.

With the news ringing in her ears, Gaga took to Twitter to insist that Trump is “living in an alternate universe” and is “driven by ignorance” on gender issues.

“The government may be living in an alternate universe, but we as a society & culture know who we are and know our truth and must stick together and raise our voices so we can educate them about gender identities,” Gaga said adding the hashtags #TransRightsAreHumanRights and #WontBeErased.

In a second tweet, the Star Is Born star added, “While today you might feel unheard or unseen, know that this is not the reality of humanity. This is another display of leadership being driven by ignorance.”

Last weekend, it was reported that the Department of Health and Human Services was considering a plan to roll back Barack Obama’s bending of the definition of gender for federal programs. The department was considering new language that maintains that there are only two genders based on biology.

If the new language is adopted, for instance, it would direct the Department of Justice to apply sexual discrimination charges only to incidents based on biological gender, meaning that discrimination against transgenders may receive less attention.

The changes could affect school policy, healthcare, and other policies.

