Hollywood Blames Bombs on Trump: ‘MAGA Radicalized More Domestic Terrorists than ISIS’

Getty Images

A horde of Hollywood celebrities blamed President Donald Trump and his supporters — without evidence — for a series of suspicious packages sent to political figures across the country this week.

“I’d be very curious to know the origin of today’s FALSE story that a bomb was sent to the White House in the midst of all the actual bombs sent to people Trump has called enemies of the state. MAGA has radicalized more domestic terrorists than ISIS ever could. Modern Family executive producer Danny Zuker said.

Hollywood director Rob Reiner also chimed in, saying, “Donald Trump tells his cult followers protesters are paid for by Soros. Hillary Clinton should be locked up. John Brennan should lose his clearance. CNN is the enemy of the people. And blames Obama for everything. They’re lives were all threatened. You do the math. VOTE!!!”

The nation was rocked by news that multiple Democratic politicians and George Soros, as well as the New York City headquarters of CNN, received makeshift bombs in the mail.

The events of this week come after hundreds of instances of harassment and violence directed at Trump supporters, as Breitbart News’ John Nolte has chronicled.

Indeed, Maxine Waters encouraged the harassment of Trump officials over the summer, saying, “If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. You push back on them. Tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere!”

Hillary Clinton also recently rejected calls for civility, saying, “You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about.”

“That’s why I believe if we are fortunate enough to win back the House and/or the Senate, that’s when civility can start again. But until then, the only thing that the Republicans seem to recognize and respect is strength.”

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was also recently harassed in a restaurant. Sen. Ted Cruz was also recently ran out of a restaurant by a crowd of rabid leftists, to the delight of CNN.
But many in Hollywood have only spoken up for “civility” now, when Democrats and the establishment media are targeted.

“A recap: Yes, the caravan is definitely full of MS-13 and Middle-Eastern terrorists. No, the bombs sent to Clinton, Obama, CNN that are physically in the possession of the Secret Service are not real. I miss facts,” actor Kumail Nanjiani tweeted.

Star Trek star George Takei tweeted, “Call me crazy, but that bomb intended for John Brennan—he only appears now and then on CNN. He’s actually signed as a contributor at MSNBC. Guess this gives an indication of the bomber’s intelligence.”

To be clear, no suspects have been taken into custody for the multiple bombs being sent to major political figures and CNN’s headquarters, which President Trump denounced on Wednesday. But that didn’t stop celebrities from assigning blame. Check out all the Hollywood hysteria.

