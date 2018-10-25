Jason Alexander: Trump a ‘Disgraceful Sub-Human’ for Mail Bomb Response

Actor Jason Alexander lashed out over President Donald Trump’s reactions to the mail bomb scare, calling the president a “disgraceful sub-human” for his response.

The Seinfeld co-star attacked the President after a series of bombs were sent to several high-profile Democrats, among others.

“Did the President actually say that the media is responsible for inspiring this bomber to kill Trump critics?” Alexander tweeted. “Folks, I’m sorry, the President is a disgraceful sub-human. Those who support his behavior, his words have something fundamentally wrong with them. No excuse for Trump.”

The actor’s rant came on the heels of President Trump’s earlier tweet which blamed some of the anger in politics on the fake news media.

“A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News,” Trump tweeted on Thursday. “It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST!”

The hateful rhetoric has infested politics for years, before President Donald Trump, of course. During the 2012 race, for instance, sitting Vice President Joe Biden told black voters that GOP nominee Mitt Romney would “put y’all back in chains.”

Despite Alexander’s smearing, President Trump on Wednesday denounced the mail bombs as “abhorrent” and called for “unity” in the face of such terroristic threats.

“In these times, we have to unify, we have to come together, and send one very clear strong, unmistakable message that acts and threats of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America,” Trump said.

“This egregious conduct is abhorrent to everything we hold dear as Americans,” Trump added.

