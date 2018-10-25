Kumail Nanjiani: ‘MAGAbomber’ ‘Thinks He Speaks for Majority of America’

Actor Kumail Nanjiani labeled the mailer of a string of apparent bombs sent to top Democrats “the MAGAbomber” who believes that “he speaks for the majority of America” — before law enforcement has provided any facts about the suspect.

“The only thing shocking about the MAGAbomber is that it took this long to happen. This person thinks he speaks for the majority of America. Vote. Vote. Vote,” Nanjiani wrote Thursday.

The Silicon Valley actor is a strong critic of President Trump. He said last year that America under Trump was “much scarier” than America after the 9/11 attacks.

The phrase “MAGABomber,” a conspiracy theory linking Trump supporters to these bomb scares without evidence, became a top social media trend Wednesday as multiple Democrats and CNN’s Manhattan studios received apparent mail bombs.

Hollywood melted down, with many celebrities blaming President Trump and his supporters.

“Donald Trump tells his cult followers protesters are paid for by Soros,” director Rob Reiner said. “Hillary Clinton should be locked up. John Brennan should lose his clearance. CNN is the enemy of the people. And blames Obama for everything. They’re [sic] lives were all threatened. You do the math. VOTE!!!”

Nanjiani himself chimed in, saying, “A recap: Yes, the caravan is definitely full of MS-13 and Middle-Eastern terrorists. No, the bombs sent to Clinton, Obama, CNN that are physically in the possession of the Secret Service are not real. I miss facts.”

Actress Sophia Bush tweeted at Sarah Sanders, “You and your boss are responsible for this. He constantly calls the press ‘the enemy of the people.’ He pretended to wrestle a CNN reporter at a vanity rally. He decries ‘fake news’ when they point out his lies. THIS IS YOUR FAULT. Coward. Sellout. Danger. All describe you.”