Jim Carrey Dedicates BAFTA Award to Christine Blasey Ford and Colin Kaepernick; Denounces U.S. for ‘Kidnapping Children’

Actor Jim Carrey dedicated his honorary award from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) on Friday to Colin Kaepernick and Christine Blasey Ford, while also denouncing the United States for “kidnapping children.”

On accepting the Charlie Chaplin Award for Excellence In Comedy, Carrey joked said that he was “glad it didn’t come in the mail,” a reference to the multiple bomb threats leveled at senior Democratic Party politicians and other prominent left-wing figures this week. He then went on to deliver a blistering political speech that was met by several standing ovations.

“In America, the United Kingdom, and across the globe and we need to be clear, shamelessness is not, and will never be, a superpower,” Carrey declared. “It is the mark of a villain. Kidnapping children is not what great nations do. Almost half of America at this moment believes there is a sinister deep state diabolically plotting to what? Give them healthcare? What is the sinister plan here?”

Carrey went on to dedicate the award to various prominent left-wing figures, including NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault during his Supreme Court confirmation hearings:

We in America are misinformed. Reality shows have warped our idea of what a hero is, or what the truth is. So tonight I would like to dedicate this award to those who remind us of our virtues , who remind us of the truth: to Sir Charles Chaplin who battled McCarthyism into exile, to Christopher Steele who tired to pull a thorn out of the paw of an ungrateful beast , to Christine Blasey Ford and to Colin Kaepernick who still stands for the anthem when the anthem stands for him, and to one of my friends, my good friend and one of the great artists of our time, Robert De Niro whose life was threatened this week, and to the many other incredibly decent people who bring joy to the world and have been dedicated to it for decades.

“How dare they besmirch those people, how dare they. We can do better than this. I know this wasn’t funny but it is not very funny right now,” he continued. “I want it to be and I will be again, but godammit let’s get the balance back, okay?”

The 56-year-old Canadian is known for his strong left-wing views. Over the past year he has taken to drawing controversial artwork attacking President Donald Trump and other figures involved in his administration. Earlier this month, he explained that his artwork is his personal way of dealing with the “pain” inflicted by Trump’s presidency, a reality he claims is “pushing the country towards suffering beyond all imagination.”

