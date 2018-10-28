Menu
Hollywood Blames Trump and His Supporters for Synagogue Shooting: ‘This sh*t Is On YOU. IT’S YOUR FAULT’

A slew of Hollywood celebrities rushed to social media on Saturday to heap blame on President Donald Trump, his supporters, and lawful gun owners mere moments after a shooter opened fire at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

“As an American Jew I feel nauseous. And if you support Donald Trump you should too because this shit is on YOU. IT’S YOUR FAULT,” actor Ike Barinholtz wrote. “Remember that tonight as you’re trying to go to sleep.”

“To Sheldon Adelson and my other Jewish brothers and sisters who support this bigot in the name of Israel: Is moving the embassy to Jerusalem really worth all the hate Trump has sewn?” Modern Family producer Danny Zuker said of the billionaire Republican donor.

Early on Saturday, as Breitbart News reported, the suspect, Robert Bowers allegedly opened fire inside the synagogue, killing at least 11 people wounding four police officers shortly after they arrived at the scene.
Bowers reportedly acquired a license to carry firearms and “made at least six known firearm purchases since 1996.”

President Trump offered condolences for the victims and their loved ones shortly after the shooting.

“All of America is in mourning over the mass murder of Jewish Americans at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh,” President Trump said. “We pray for those who perished and their loved ones, and our hearts go out to the brave police officers who sustained serious injuries.”

He also condemned the shooting, calling it an “evil Anti-Semitic attack is an assault on humanity.”

“It will take all of us working together to extract the poison of Anti-Semitism from our world. We must unite to conquer hate.”

The president also ordered that flags at the White House be flown at half-staff at the White House, public grounds, and every military post in “solemn respect for the victims of the terrible act of violence perpetrated at The Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.”

Still, celebrities wasted no time to push for gun control and to spread conspiracy theories and to blame the president — whose children and grandchildren are Jewish — and his supporters for normalizing an anti-Semitic climate in the country that led to Saturday’s heinous shooting.

11 people sitting in community, praying. Mowed down with an AR-15 by a white terrorist who blamed the Jews for supporting those coming to the US to seek asylum. Or as Trump calls them- “the caravan.” So a hater of Jews AND immigrants. Jews today, Democrats, former American Presidents, and high level post holders, via pipe bombs, days ago. Potential mass murder by an avowed Trump supporter. And 2 African American shoppers yesterday. A racist. Another Trump supporter. What could possible have incited these mentally ill people to take action? I wonder. Well, we were all taught in kindergarten that words can hurt. And have consequences. And we see that everywhere now. It must stop. We must demand it to stop. That’s all. Tonight I will hold the families of those lost and hurt in the #TreeofLife massacre in my heart. My heart breaks for the entire congregation. Please don’t let their deaths be in vain. Make a commitment to take action on their behalf. We owe them that. The shootings must stop.

