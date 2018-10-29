Menu
Cher Leads Hollywood Freakout over Brazil Election: Bolsonaro a ‘Pig’

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Scores of Hollywood celebrities, including Cher, freaked out over the victory of Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil’s presidential election on Sunday, a conservative firebrand who has pledged to upend the country’s powerful left-wing political establishment.

On Sunday evening, Bolsonaro achieved an expected victory over his socialist opponent Fernando Haddad with around 55 percent of the vote, to the dismay of socialists not just in Brazil but around the world.

The 63-year-old former army captain is known for his pro-freedom proposals on just about every issue, such as a severe crackdown on corruption and crime, reducing government spending, promoting Christian and socially conservative values such as maintaining Brazil’s abortion laws, and strengthening relations with the United States.

On Monday, President Trump announced that he had had a “very good conversation” with Bolsonaro, pledging that the two nations would continue to “will work closely together on Trade, Military and everything else!”

However, many in Hollywood were livid. In a typically bizarre series of tweets, pop icon Cher described Bolsonaro as a “pig” and “a politician from hell,” before declaring that he should be “locked in prison for the rest of his life.”

Anti-Trump comedian Kathy Griffin responded to Cher’s tweet, claiming that Bolsonaro was “Brazil’s Trump.”

Actor George Takei warned that Bolsonaro’s victory was a sign of living in “perilous times” and that people must work together to stop the oncoming “dark tide.”

Josh Groban appeared to have a lost for words.

Singer Amanda Palmer posted a photo of “Hugs to Brazil,” before urging people to let Brazilians know of the “severity” and “insanity” of their situation.

Will & Grace star Eric McCormack sent his love and condolences to a distraught follower.

Actress Mia Farrow warned of Brazil’s decision to “join the ranks of the far right populists” by electing Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro will be sworn into office as the 38th President of Brazil on January 1st, 2019.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.

