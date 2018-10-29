Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Channels Jackie Kennedy for Halloween

First Lady Melania Trump channeled former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis for Halloween at the White House on Sunday evening.

Mrs. Trump was mod in a checked brushed-wool coat by the Italian luxury brand, Bottega Veneta. The coat features a sunny shade of yellow with a black check, reminiscent of those boxy coats often worn by Jackie Kennedy.

The Bottega Veneta coat retails for $3,950 at Net-a-Porter.

Mrs. Trump matched her coat with a pair of black suede Manolo Blahniks, a staple of her White House wardrobe. The Slovenian-born First Lady has the suede Blahniks in nearly every shade to match each of her ensembles.

Days ago, Mrs. Trump kept it classic in a little black dress by Ralph Lauren while speaking at the White House about the opioid crisis.

The knit dress featured a turtleneck and clung to Mrs. Trump’s tall and slender frame. Accompany the dress was the same Manolo Blahnik suede stilettos.