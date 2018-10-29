Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Channels Jackie Kennedy for Halloween

Menu
First Lady Melania Trump channeled former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis for Halloween at the White House on Sunday evening.

Mrs. Trump was mod in a checked brushed-wool coat by the Italian luxury brand, Bottega Veneta. The coat features a sunny shade of yellow with a black check, reminiscent of those boxy coats often worn by Jackie Kennedy.

The Bottega Veneta coat retails for $3,950 at Net-a-Porter.

Mrs. Trump matched her coat with a pair of black suede Manolo Blahniks, a staple of her White House wardrobe. The Slovenian-born First Lady has the suede Blahniks in nearly every shade to match each of her ensembles.

Days ago, Mrs. Trump kept it classic in a little black dress by Ralph Lauren while speaking at the White House about the opioid crisis.

The knit dress featured a turtleneck and clung to Mrs. Trump’s tall and slender frame. Accompany the dress was the same Manolo Blahnik suede stilettos.

Mrs. Trump has kept her looks quite 1970’s inspired. While visiting and screening a movie at the White House with schoolchildren last week, Mrs. Trump donned a burgundy leather and blue suede jacket by Victoria Beckham. The last time Mrs. Trump wore a Victoria Beckham design was when she visited schoolchildren in London, England.

The jacket features a matching leather tie belt, a collar, and suede cuffs on the sleeves. Mrs. Trump’s jacket retails for $1,130 at Net-a-Porter.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder

