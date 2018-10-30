Rapper Common Campaigns for Democrat Candidate Stacey Abrams

Rapper-actor Common jumped into the Georgia race for Governor to support Democrat candidate Stacey Abrams, who recently came under fire when her 1992 flag burning incident was returned to the spotlight.

Common, born Lonnie Corant Jaman Shuka Rashid Lynn, attended the Abrams event on Sunday.

“Yesterday was an inspiring day in Atlanta,” Common wrote, “with Stacey Abrams and Ambassador Andrew Young at a special March in support of Stacey’s campaign to be elected as the next Governor of Georgia.”

Yesterday was an inspiring day in #Atlanta with Stacey Abrams and Ambassador Andrew Young at a special March in support of Stacey’s campaign to be elected as the next Governor of Georgia. https://t.co/BLVXhipDtH pic.twitter.com/we8QB6lyMk — COMMON (@common) October 29, 2018

“I believe @StaceyAbrams is a phenomenal candidate and person who can make history by becoming the first ever Black Women elected Governor in America!” the rapper added in a second tweet.

I believe @StaceyAbrams is a phenomenal candidate and person who can make history by becoming the first ever Black Women elected Governor in America! pic.twitter.com/GXejsc5Xny — COMMON (@common) October 29, 2018

Abrams raised eyebrows in the Peach State when voters were reminded that, in 1992, she attended a protest against the state at which a Georgia flag was burned on the steps of the capital in Atlanta.

Some voters were shocked that a woman who attended protests against the state now wants to be its governor.

Over the weekend, actor and Will Ferrell went to Georgia to campaign for Abrams.

The race in Georgia has seesawed between Abrams and her Republican opponent Brian Kemp. Abrams has held the edge by as much as 6 points at times, but since September the results have bobbled back and forth between the two with both alternately leading by scant numbers.

As of October 29, the Real Clear Politics average has Kemp up plus 1.6. And, as it has been for months. The state is deemed a toss up.

