James Cromwell Walks Back ‘Revolution,’ ‘Blood in the Streets’ Comment: ‘You will Never See Me Raising a Fist’

Actor James Cromwell is walking back comments he made in a recent interview about there being “blood in the streets” if President Donald Trump isn’t stopped.

“Not promoting violence, voting against it. You will never see me raising a fist. I’m a pacifist. My words were taken out of context. I’m worried about the blood of the dissent, protesters, more children shot at school, people shot while praying, for who they love and who they are,” James Cromwell said Tuesday.

The actor also added, “The Variety article used an out of context quote 4 a headline and got just what they wanted – twitter fired up. It would have been nice if they included the context of that statement in the article. I’m sure I would still be getting death threats but they would be more ironic.”

This walk back comes after the Jurassic World star said that Trump’s presidency could lead to a “revolution” with “blood in the streets.”

At the Carney Awards, Cromwell told Variety, “This is nascent fascism. We always had a turnkey, totalitarian state — all we needed was an excuse, and all the institutions were in place to turn this into pure fascism.”

“If we don’t stop [President Trump] now, then we will have a revolution for real. Then there will be blood in the streets.”

Variety also reported that during his acceptance speech at the awards, he explicitly floated the possibility of a “violent” revolution.

“We will cut through the corruption, [and] we won’t have to do what comes next, which is either a non-violent revolution or a violent one, because this has got to end,” the 78-year-old said.

The Babe actor said last year that Hollywood figures getting more political could save life on planet Earth.

“This community has got to get more engaged. This community has got to get more political. More than our survival as an industry, our appropriateness is at stake. What’s really at stake is our humanity and all sentient life,” Cromwell said.