Jim Carrey Claims Republicans ‘Kidnapping Children’ and ‘Following Red Hat to Hell’

As the media wrings its hands over the purported hate from the right in American politics today, actor Jim Carrey is once again using his “art” to foster hate against President Donald Trump and his voters.

On Tuesday, Jim Carrey, who lost top box office honors long ago, posted a lurid drawing depicting Trump supporters running with him into the gates of “Hell.”

“The GOP are now completely invested in Trump’s economy of LIES,” Carrey blurted on Tuesday. “They say they’re gonna give you HEALTHCARE while working to destroy it. They make up lies about refugees while KIDNAPPING INNOCENT CHILDREN! Vote Democrat. Help save the future. DON’T FOLLOW THE RED HAT TO HELL!”

Carrey has spent the better part of two years posting his violent, hate-filled, and often blood-soaked, anti-Trump and anti-Republican art accompanied by his left-wing political rants.

Just last week, for instance, Carrey posted a tweet that blamed President Trump for the fake bombs sent out from a nut in Florida.

Now known for his extreme opposition to conservatism, Republicans, and the Trump presidency, Carrey explained that his controversial art represents his personal way of dealing with the “pain” inflicted on America by the Trump administration, who he claims is “pushing the country towards suffering beyond all imagination.”

Also this month, Carrey dedicated his honorary award from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) to Colin Kaepernick and Christine Blasey Ford, while also denouncing the United States for “kidnapping children.”

